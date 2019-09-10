FIR expunged, IAS officer gets clean chit in wife’s suicide case

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:28 IST

The Lucknow police have given a clean chit to IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh in a case related with the suicide/murder of his wife Anita Singh.

Based on forensic reports and statements of family members of the deceased, the police on Monday claimed it was a case of suicide and not murder as alleged by deceased’s cousin Rajeev Kumar Singh in an FIR.

Deceased Anita had shot herself in the chest with the licensed pistol of her husband at around 2.30am on September 1 on the first floor of her residence in Gomti Nagar.

“The case has been expunged (closed),” said Sukriti Madhav, superintendent of police (North).

He said the police reached to the conclusion that it was a case of suicide after forensic report and statements of family members of the deceased, including relatives, children and servants who were present in the house at the time of the incident were taken.

According to cops, the forensic report has established that the bullet wound injury is indicating towards suicide.

During the course of investigation, father of the deceased, her son and daughter and two family servants testified before cops confirming suicide.

Experts recreated the sequence how the woman suffered the bullet wound on her chest while sitting in her room on the first floor of the house.

“The deceased’s husband, his son, friend and domestic help, who were present when the woman suffered bullet wound around 2.30 am on September 1, were questioned about the sequence of events,” said the SP.

The IAS officer and the police had claimed that Anita had shot herself with the licensed pistol as she was under depression.

However, cousin of the deceased Rajeev had accused the IAS officer of murdering his wife.

He had lodged an FIR under Sections 302 (for murder) and 201 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the IAs officer with the Chinhut police station on September 5.

Refuting the allegations, the IAS officer had accused his wife’s cousin of hatching a conspiracy to extort money by maligning his image and lodging a false FIR against him.

Upasna Singh, 22, daughter of the deceased, had refuted the allegations while talking to media persons at her residence last week. “I am unable to understand why he (Rajeev Kumar Singh) is making unnecessary allegations and dragging my father’s name into the controversy,” she had said.

The deceased’s elder sister, Reena Singh, her husband, Madan Gopal Singh, a retired DIG, another cousin, Maheshwar Singh also had ruled out any foul play in the incident.

