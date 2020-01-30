e-paper
Fire at service centre in Thane damages 4 cars

Fire at service centre in Thane damages 4 cars

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:52 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Four cars were damaged in a fire which broke out at a service centre in Thane in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A fleet cab parked in the service centre caught fire due to short circuit, while three cars parked near this cab also were damaged in the fire.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), TMC, said, “A Datsun GO car, owned by a cab aggregator, was parked in a TVS service centre near Anand Nagar bus depot for repair. Around 5.30am, the car caught fire due to a short circuit and it was completely charred in the fire.” Kadam said there were three more cars, all belonging to the same fleet were damaged in the fire.

