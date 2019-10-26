e-paper
Fire breaks out at fast food joint in Thane

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:42 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Thane A minor fire broke out in a fast food store in Thane on Saturday afternoon. The fire was doused immediately and no one was injured. However, the shop was completely charred.

The incident took place at a fast food joint, near Amprapali arcade at Vasant Vihar. Officials of Regional Disaster Management Cell reached the spot with fire brigade team, a fire engine and a water tanker.

“The fire was doused within half an hour. No casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, we suspect the fire could have broken out due to short circuit,” said a fire officer from Thane.

According to fire officers, the fire had damaged the entire shop.

