Firing at wife: Suspended Punjab Police DSP Atul Soni surrenders before court, sent to jail

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:20 IST

Nearly 40 days after he allegedly shot at his wife, Punjab Police DSP Atul Soni, now suspended, surrendered before a Mohali court and sent to judicial custody.

DSP Soni, who was posted with the 82 Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh, was booked on January 19 for opening fire at his wife Sunita Soni a day before at their house in Sector 68, Mohali. Soni didn’t join investigation and was placed under suspension. He also faces a departmental inquiry.

As per reports, the DSP had shoved his wife at a lounge bar in Sector 26, Chandigarh, following which they returned home in separate vehicles. On reaching home, they again started arguing, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly shot at her with a pistol, but the bullet missed her. Sunita lodged a police complaint, alleging she was being tortured regularly “physically, emotionally and mentally” by her husband. Sunita had even handed over to the police the pistol, which she claimed was unlicenced, her husband had used to open fire at her.

The DSP was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides the Arms Act at the Phase 8 police station in Mohali.

During the hearing of the Soni’s anticipatory bail before a district court, Sunita’s lawyer had submitted that “a compromise has been effected between the parties”, following which Sunita, in an affidavit, also retracted from the allegations she had levelled against her husband.