Firing in Najafgarh, one injured

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:06 IST

New Delhi

A 36-year-old man, involved in around a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes, was shot and injured allegedly by a group of unidentified assailants in southwest Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan near Najafgarh on Friday morning.

At least 10 bullets were fired of which two hit the man in his shoulder and hip, police said.

The injured man, Ramesh alias Papla, had come out of jail on bail in June. He was arrested in 2016 for allegedly killing his neighbour and driving around for almost two hours in the city with the body, police said. Police suspect the attack on Ramesh could be an act of revenge by his rivals.

Around 8.30 am, Ramesh was out of his Jharoda home and was going to meet his friends when he was waylaid at an isolated place by three-four men who arrived in a car. Before he could understand anything, the assailants opened fire at him, a police officer said.

“Ramesh ran for cover despite two bullets hit him. The assailants fled in their car,” said the officer.

The gunshots trigged panic among locals who rushed to the spot and found Ramesh bleeding. They informed his family members. Ramesh was rushed to Rao Tula Ram hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital.

“His condition is stable and out of danger,” the officer added. A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station against unknown persons.

Police said Ramesh is registered as a habitual offender at the local police station because of his multiple involvements in heinous crimes. In 2016, he allegedly killed his neighbour, Balwan, over personal enmity.

Ramesh had convinced Balwan to meet him and have drinks with him. Once drunk, Ramesh allegedly killed Balwan, bundled his body in his car and drove around the city for a couple of hours.

He finally reached Haryana’s Bahadurgarh and informed the Harayana police about his crime. The Haryana police alerted their Delhi counterparts and handed over Ramesh custody to them. The Baba Haridas Nagar police registered a murder case and arrested Ramesh, the police said.

