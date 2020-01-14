e-paper
Home / Cities / First Avenue residents demand developer fulfil promises before maintenance hand over

First Avenue residents demand developer fulfil promises before maintenance hand over

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:00 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

The Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of First Avenue in Gaur City has filed a complaint against the developer at Bisrakh police station alleging the maintenance services were withdrawn Saturday leaving the residents in a lurch. In the complaint, the AOA alleged that the builder is using coercive means to force them into taking over the society’s maintenance even when he was yet to make good his initial promises.

“There are several unresolved issues such as diesel generator sets, development of a green belt, central park, etc. He is forcing us to accept a handover without fulfilling the initial promises. When we declined, he threatened to pull away the maintenance and did so at 8am Saturday,” AOA general secretary Anil Maheshwari said.

Some services, including security, were restored around 1.30am Saturday after the intervention of Greater Noida Authority officials and police personnel, residents said, adding that the builder did so only for a week. They filed a complaint with the Bisrakh police Monday.

“Considering the request of residents, we have decided to extend our services by a week. Beyond that, it would be impossible for us to continue the maintenance,” Gaurs Group media spokesperson said, adding that residents had agreed, in principal, to the terms of transfer during a previous meeting.

“The First Avenue society has a functional AOA, which is registered. For the last 1.5 years, we have had multiple rounds of conversation with the AOA to take over the maintenance. Last Saturday, we met AOA office bearers and they, in principal, agreed to terms of the Memorandum of Transfer. However, they claimed that some residents are not backing this decision. We have transferred some amount to the AOA account and many residents have started issuing maintenance cheques to them,” the spokesperson added.

While a Tuesday afternoon meeting between the AOA and Gaur Group top brass offered hope of resolution, Maheshwari said in case the developer fails to deliver, residents would go to court.

Police officials said that action will be taken in case the problems are not resolved. “The complaint will be looked into and accordingly legal action will be taken,” Birakh station house officer Munish Chauhan said.

The spokesperson maintained that the developer has fulfilled all commitments and given possession only after obtaining occupancy certificate from the authority.

The society has 1,680 flats in 12 towers with over 4,000 residents. The AOA election was held on July 25, 2019, and 10 board members were elected.

