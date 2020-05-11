Five deaths, 91 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on May 11

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:43 IST

PUNE The city on Monday reported 91 fresh cases and five deaths caused due to Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

The positive progressive count now stands at 2,573 and death count is 149, according to officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

As many as 1,089 people have been discharged till date after being declared as cured, including the 69 discharged on Monday. Currently, there are 98 critical patients among the 1,335 active cases admitted at the city hospitals.

The first death was reported of a 40-year-old male from Bhavani peth. He was admitted at KEM hospital won May 9 and declared dead on the same day. The swab report confirmed the infection on May 10. The patients also suffered from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The second includes a 63-year-old male from Padmavati reported from Bharati hospital. He was admitted on Saturday and declared dead on the same day. The patient was reported to also have bilateral pneumonia.

The third report was of a 57-year-old male from Bhavani peth reported from YCM hospital. He was admitted on May 8 and declared dead on Monday. The patient also reported having diabetes with hypertension and acute kidney failure IHD with post coronary bypass graft.

The fourth deceased was of a 66-year-old female, a resident of Yerawada. She was admitted at Bharti hospital on May 1 and declared dead on Monday. She also suffered from septic shock with MODS, bilateral pneumonia and diabetes and hypertension.

The fifth includes that of a 42-year-old male who was brought dead to Sassoon hospital on May 9. He was a resident of Siddharthnagar, Ramwadi.