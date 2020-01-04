Five masked miscreants loot cash, gold from jewellery shop

cities

Five masked miscreants allegedly robbed cash and gold from a jewellery shop in Hisar’s 12-quarter colony area on Saturday.

The shop owner, Mohit Kumar, said the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapon and snatched his gold chain. He alleged that they also took away ₹60,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments from the shop.

Kumar alleged that five youths on two different motorcycles stopped in front of the shop while he was sitting inside. Three masked youths entered the shop and attacked him with sharp-edged weapon. Three other men stood outside guarding the shop.

Kumar told police that he received injuries on his hand while trying to save himself.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said after investigation and recording statements, a case will be registered.