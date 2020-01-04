e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Five masked miscreants loot cash, gold from jewellery shop

Five masked miscreants loot cash, gold from jewellery shop

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Five masked miscreants allegedly robbed cash and gold from a jewellery shop in Hisar’s 12-quarter colony area on Saturday.

The shop owner, Mohit Kumar, said the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapon and snatched his gold chain. He alleged that they also took away ₹60,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments from the shop.

Kumar alleged that five youths on two different motorcycles stopped in front of the shop while he was sitting inside. Three masked youths entered the shop and attacked him with sharp-edged weapon. Three other men stood outside guarding the shop.

Kumar told police that he received injuries on his hand while trying to save himself.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said after investigation and recording statements, a case will be registered.

top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities