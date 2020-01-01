Five Nigerian nationals found residing illegally in Kondhwa

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:45 IST

PUNE: Five Nigerian nationals were caught residing in the city without a visa and other valid documents on December 31, 2019, by the Pune police.

While visas of four of them had expired, the fifth person has a case of cheating registered to him name in Delhi, therefore the Delhi authorities had seized his passport and supporting documents. The five were caught in Kondhwa.

The five have been identified as Kehind Katerina, Namayomba Rihat, Toni Odjiomio, Ikvar George Osarmane and Dike Chideyemere, according to the police.

The police officials, including inspector Vijay Tikole of anti-extortion cell, along with staff of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) along with a dog squad were patrolling in Kondhwa on New Year’s eve when they received information about five Nigerian nationals residing in the area.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections at Kondhwa police station. No arrests have been made so far.

Along with 2,000 officials of crime branch, traffic police, special branch, the police officials of local police stations were manning the streets of Pune on New Year’s eve till the early hours of Wednesday.