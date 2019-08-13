Food delivery app staff killed after being hit by car, body recovered from drain hours later

cities

An employee of a leading food delivery app service was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a car in Lucknow on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police.

Cops said the deceased, Alok Kumar Dubey, 26, was pushed into a large open drain from where his body was recovered hours later. Reportedly, the out-of-control car also fell into the drain, right behind Alok, crushing him to death.

Police said the occupants of the car escaped unhurt and were at large.

The accident occurred near Kathauta Crossing, under Vibhuti Khand police station limits, at around 1 am when Alok was returning home after delivering a food order.

“Some passers-by rescued the people in the car but failed to notice Alok underneath. His body was recovered the next day when the car was pulled out,” said Rajeev Dwivedi, station house officer (SHO) of Vibhuti Khand police station.

Police said the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination and they were trying to identify the five people who were reportedly inside the car at the time of the mishap.

“The accused (occupants of the car) have been booked for careless driving and attempt to murder. All of them went missing after the incident. Our teams are trying to track them down,” said the SHO.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:36 IST