e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / For 1st time in 61 years, no spectators at Independence Day function at Attari

For 1st time in 61 years, no spectators at Independence Day function at Attari

The Border Security Force (BSF) is holding low-key functions on August 14 and August 15, in view of the coronavirus pandemic

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:00 IST
Anil Sharma
Anil Sharma
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
In the first week of March, the BSF restricted the entry of visitors at the JCP to witness the Beating the Retreat Ceremony.
In the first week of March, the BSF restricted the entry of visitors at the JCP to witness the Beating the Retreat Ceremony.(HT File )
         

Amritsar The Independence Day ceremony at the joint check post (JCP) of the Attari-Wagah border will be held without spectators for the first time since it started in 1959 this year. The Border Security Force (BSF) is holding low-key functions on August 14 and August 15, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to organising a band display on August 14 (Friday evening), BSF personnel will hold a parade on August 15 evening. “BSF’s director general Surjeet Singh Deswal, along with other senior officials, will be present during the parade on August 15. No visitor will be allowed to visit the JCP due to the pandemic. Only men in uniform, wearing masks and gloves will be there,” said a senior BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named.

He said, “It will be the first time in the history of the JCP that the Independence Day functions will be organised without spectators. The ceremonial drill might have been suspended after the 1971 War, but not on Independence Day.”

In the first week of March, the BSF restricted the entry of visitors at the JCP to witness the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, a daily drill performed by the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers. With the infection not abating, only flag lowering ceremony is being observed at the border on a daily basis.

NO SWEETS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED

The BSF official added, “Due to the coronavirus, neither our force nor they (Rangers) will distribute sweets on the occasion of Pakistan and India’s Independence Days.” Forces on both sides had been following the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts on festivals like Diwali and Eid, as well as on Independence Day and Republic Day functions.

The troops have also not been exchanging sweets on special occasions at the border since India abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The troops at Attari-Wagah border had exchanged sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr and on India’s Republic Day in 2019.

top news
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In