For Vistara passengers, facial identity check-in at Delhi airport

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:17 IST

New Delhi: Staring Friday, passengers flying Vistara will have option of face recognition check-ins. Delhi airport operator along with the airline is starting trial of the facility that will enable a passenger to enter the terminal and board the aircraft without using any document or boarding card.

Termed as ‘Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel Experience’ (BEST), the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday said it will start the facility on a three-month trial basis, Friday onwards.

DIAL said the trial will be launched with Vistara at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport. After successful completion of the trial, the facility would be officially launched at T3 and subsequently at other terminals of Delhi airport.

“To avail the facility, passengers arriving at the airport will need to register themselves with flight and personal details at a ‘self-register’ kiosk in the forecourt area outside the terminal. Once done their facial details will be captured by a face recognition camera installed in the kiosk. Simultaneously, the documents provided by the passenger will be validated by a CISF personnel present at the kiosk,” DIAL said.

The airport operator said after this the passengers can approach the terminal entry where a face recognition cameras installed at e-gates will allow them entry only if their biometrics features match as registered at the kiosk.

“The passengers can then proceed towards the check-in counters to drop their bags. If they are not carrying bags they can head straight to security screening, where second layer of facial recognition cameras are installed. Once cleared from here, the passengers move to boarding area. At the time of final boarding, passengers pass through another set of e-gates which open automatically soon as the camera recognises the passenger’s registered face,” DIAL said.

DIAL has taken this initiative with the help of technical and software support provided by Vision Box, a multinational technology company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

However, participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of the passengers. DIAL said, a suitable consent form will be signed by the passengers.

“It is an integrated solution for the e-gates, facial recognition cameras, software platform from one player. It will be truly a seamless experience for the passengers. Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of the passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by the passengers. This trial will run for 3 months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made,” the airport operator said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 20:17 IST