‘Forming next govt not an option for NCP, will sit in opposition’

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:31 IST

PUNE

Forming the next government in Maharashtra is not an option before the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and it will sit in the opposition as mandated by the people, party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

Pawar’s remark comes even as Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met newly-elected MLAs in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena is pitching for equal sharing of power and has demanded a written assurance on it from the BJP.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, with the Sena, NCP and Congress getting 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member House.

Asked about the possibility of the NCP supporting the Sena to form the government, Pawar said, “This is not the option before us. The people have asked us to sit in the opposition. We have accepted that mandate.” The NCP supremo made the remarks after Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat met him at his residence in Baramati in Pune district.

NCP MP Supriya Sule and the party’s newly-elected MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, Rohit Pawar, were also present on the occasion.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel expressed similar views.

“The NCP will sit in the opposition,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, NCP has called a meeting of its newly elected members of legislative assembly (MLA) on October 30, in Mumbai, said Pawar. Pawar said, “NCP state unit president Jayant Patil has called for the meeting of newly elected members in Mumbai on October 31.”

“The people of Maharashtra have given a mandate to Congress and NCP to remain as opposition parties and we respect the decision and will perform our duties effectively,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, Balasaheb Thorat, Congress party’s state unit president, meet Pawar at his Baramati residence on Saturday.

Thorat said, “After Diwali, both Congress and NCP will decide on various issues.” Member of Parliament Supriya Sule and newly elected MLA Rohit Pawar were present for Thorat and Pawar’s meeting.

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:31 IST