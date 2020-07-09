Four booked for jumping home quarantine in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:09 IST

Police have booked four persons for jumping home quarantine, while 26 others have been issued warnings.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the FIRs were lodged under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 and 271 (acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dayalan said those under quarantine were tracked through the Cova App. “A warning is issued for the first offence, and repeating it invites an FIR,” he added.

The DC exhorted residents to follow all safety protocols, as their support was essential to effectively combating the pandemic.