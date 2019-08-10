Four injured in fight at Jyoti Nagar gym, incident caught on CCTV

cities

Four men were injured in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Friday morning after they got into a fight and attacked each other with iron rods and dumbbells inside a gymnasium. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), said that the fight was in continuation of an old rivalry between two groups.

According to the officer, the two main people involved in the fight were Deepak Rana, the 28-year-old owner of a factory producing plastic goods, and Harish Chaudhary, a 29-year-old contractor with the municipal corporation.

“Deepal and Harish are old rivals. They have been involved in arguments and fights in the past too,” said the DCP.

Both of them were working out at the same gymnasium in Jyoti Nagar, when the fight broke out at around 8.45am on Friday.

“The duo got involved in an argument. Soon, Deepak charged towards Harish, threatened him and began hitting him with an iron rod,” said the DCP.

“Harish also responded by beating up Deepak. In between, Deepak’s friends, Subhash and Devender, joined him in attacking Deepak. All this was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the gymnasium,” said the DCP.

CCTV footage suggested that more than four men were involved in the fight, but police said that the others were only trying to break up the fight.

The four alleged suspects sustained injures in the fight and were rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. “We are registering cross cases on the complaints of both, Deepak and Harish. We will soon be arresting the people involved in the attack,” said the DCP.

