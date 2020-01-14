e-paper
Four injured in fire at home; factory blaze has firemen toiling for five hours

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A fire triggered by a leaking gas cylinder left four members of a family injured in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Tuesday, while a blaze at a footwear manufacturing unit in north Delhi’s Lawrence Road had firefighters battling the fire for nearly five hours.

The first of these two blazes was reported from Kali Basti, a slum in Uttam Nagar, around 12.30am, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services (DFS). “Four members of a family were in a room when the cooking gas cylinder began leaking and started a fire,” he said.

The police identified the injured as Aarti, 15, her father Pappu, grandfather Baburam and maternal uncle Rajin. “The injured received between 15% and 40% burns. They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital from where they were referred to RM Hospital,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said Rajin, a 35-year-old man, suffered the most with 40% burns, mostly on his arms and back. Pappu suffered burns to his face while the others were injured in their limbs. “All of them are expected to survive,” the officer said.

“Pappu is a daily wage earner from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. He lives with his daughter in a tiny rented room. His father-in-law and brother-in-law had come to visit him,” the officer said, adding that it is suspected that the leaking gas caught fire when someone turned on a switch.

No police case has been registered over this incident.

The other blaze was reported from a four-storey factory, constructed over a 350 square yard plot, on Lawrence Road. Garg said the call about the blaze was received at 10.50am and 30 fire tenders had to be used to control the blaze.

The fire department said the presence of combustible material, used in the manufacture and storage of footwear, made it hard to fight the flames and it could only be doused by 2.35pm.

“No one was hurt in the incident,” the officer said. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, fire officers said.

