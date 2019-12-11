e-paper
Four minors led by an adult held for 15 theft cases

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE:Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested five persons, including four minors, on 15 counts of theft. The man who was allegedly leading the four minors was identified as Kamya alias Kamlesh Rajkumar Dilip Kasbe, according to a statement issued by Unit 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The apprehended minors committed various offences including chain-snatching, theft of car stereo sets, batteries from cars and ATMs, among others, according to the police.

Crime branch Unit 2 official hawaldar Shivanand Swamy received information about people involved in a chain-snatching incident to be arriving in Morwadi chowk area. The police apprehended four minors who matched the description and found them to have been involved in an incident that took place on August 28 at Sambhaji Chowk, Nigdi.

The necklace of a woman named Sushma Devida Patil, 48, a resident of Balajinagar area was snatched by motorbike-borne persons, according to the police. A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

After the four boys were apprehended, they led the police to Kasbe. The crime branch then took over the investigation of the Nigdi case and arrested Kasbe.

The four minors reportedly confessed to have been involved in mobile theft, robbery, chain-snatching and battery theft for the past two years. Cases of these 15 offences were registered at Chinchwad, Pimpir, Nigdi, and Dighi police stations, according to the police.

The minors were sent to observation home in Yerawada while Kasbe was remanded to police custody by a local court. The crime branch officials are investigating whether Kasbe, with a history of housebreak-ins and thefts, is involved in any more cases.

