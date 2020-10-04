Four more arrests in Maratkar murder case

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:41 IST

The Pune police, on Sunday, made four more arrests and called in two more persons for questioning in the case of the murder of Shiv Sena youth wing leader Deepak Maratkar (36), who was stabbed to death in Budhwar peth on Friday.

While the four arrests on Sunday were made by the Faraskhana police station, the two others have been detained by the Pune police crime branch unit 1, for questioning.

The four arrested have been identified as Rohit Kshirsagar, Sunny Kamble, Rohit Kamble, and Rahul Ragir; while the identity of the two others detained by the crime branch officials has been kept under wraps.

“The four we have arrested are prime suspects in the role of assailants who did the stabbing. They will be presented in court on Monday for custody. The role of the two brought in by the crime branch is yet to be ascertained,” said senior police inspector Jahgannath Kalaskar of the Faraskhana police station.

Maratkar was stabbed by five bike-borne assailants on Friday morning in Budhwar Peth. He was found to have been stabbed 47 times as per information shared by the police after a post-mortem was conducted.

The three people in police custody till October 6 were identified as Ashwini Kamble, Sunny Kolte, and Mahendra Saraf, according to the police. Kamble and the deceased man had been in a feud since the 2017 local elections when they were pitted against each other from their own parties. Both lost the election that year. Maratkar and Kamble had been at loggerheads ever-since, according to the police.

Saraf, who is a former Shiv Sena member, has had his own qualms with Maratkar since 1998, according to the police. Maratkar is the son of Vijay Maratkar, a two-time former corporator who recently died while being positive for Covid-19.