Four of Moga family killed as car rams into truck due to poor visibility

The accident took place around 8am when the family from Moga was returning from Delhi after attending a function

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
MOGA: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck due to poor visibility on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Moga district on Tuesday morning.

Moga-based lubricants dealer Rajeev Mittal, 45, his wife Anju, 42, son Shubham, 17, and daughter Sunidhi, 15 died on the spot.

The accident took place around 8am when the family from Moga was returning from Delhi after attending a function organised by a lubricants company.

