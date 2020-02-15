Four-storey illegal building razed in Kalyan

cities

Kalyan A 55-year-old dangerous building at Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan was demolished on Friday.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said they could not demolish the four-storey building as the owners had moved court.

“The court gave orders to demolish the illegally constructed building, Sadhana Mansion, at Kalyan station area. The building was illegally constructed on Jari Mari nullah, which is one of the biggest nullahs in the city,” said Bharat Pawar, ward officer, KDMC.

The building housed a huge garment shop on the ground floor and the first floor. The other floors had been vacated by residents.

“The court case against the building had been going on since 2012. Last month, KDMC received the court’s order to carry out the demolition. However, even after sending several notices, the shop owner did not vacate the building. On Friday afternoon, KDMC began the demolition process,” added Pawar.

A total of eight families were living on the top two floors of the building. “Residents vacated the buildings but garment shop owner did not act on the civic notices. The demolition process will be completed within two to three days,” said a KDMC official.