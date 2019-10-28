Four-year-old boy among 30 injured by firecrackers in Ludhiana

cities

A four-year-old child had a miraculous escape while a firecracker he was looking at exploded near his face on Sunday evening while celebrating Diwali.

The child has been identified as Ravjot Singh, who was playing with crackers outside his residence at Toosa village of Raikot.

He suffered burn injuries near his eyes and has been admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Ludhiana for treatment.

Ravjot’s father Boota Singh said his son was playing with ‘chakkri’ when the incident took place.

“After igniting the chakkri, he went close to it, but the cracker burst suddenly. There is no injury in the eye. However, his eye lashes are burnt and there are minor injuries on his face,” said Dr Amruth, consultant, eye department, CMCH.

Similar to this incident were over 30 more which were reported at different hospitals of the city.

According to officials of the CMCH, as many as 12 such cases were witnessed there and in most of them, the victims had minor injuries on hands.

The public relation department of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital shared that they had received 17 burn cases caused by fire crackers.

Of these 17, 11 were related to eye injuries while six patients sustained minor injuries on hand.

Apart from this, two patients with minor burn injuries also reported at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

Patients from neighbouring areas swarm Ludhiana hospitals

A 24-year-old patient Harkirat Singh, who came from Nawashehr, is admitted to the DMCH after he suffered an injury in his eye.

Harkirat’s mother Gurbaksh Kaur said the incident occurred around 8pm when her son was igniting a ‘rocket’.

“After his first attempt, Harkirat realised that the cracker had not caught fire and he went near it. But the rocket suddenly burst and hit him in his eyes,” she added.

“We earlier went to the civil hospital in Nawanshehr, but as no doctor was available there, we rushed Harkirat to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here,” Gurbaksh shared.

Another patient, Sodhi Singh, 60, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was also at DMCH after a ‘rocket’ hit his eyes.

The patient’s family members claimed that there was no emergency facility in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar on the Diwali night, which forced them to come to Ludhiana.

