Fr D’Britto on opposition to his appointment as president of Marathi Sahitya Sammelan: People entitled to express opinion within confines of law

Father Francis D’Britto, who originally hails from Vasai, Mumbai, was awarded the Sahitya Academy for his book ‘Nava Karar’ a translation of the New Testament, the second part of the Christian Biblical Canon. He spoke to Dheeraj Bengrut about his plans for the sammelan (literary meet) and the opposition to his election as the president.

What was your reaction when you found out that you had been appointed the president of this year’s 93rd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan?

I am happy that it was a unanimous decision, as it is a sign that we are now accommodating every group of the society, irrespective of cast, religion and creed. I hope and pray that such decisions and selections continue to be seen in various organisations in the future.

There is a strong opposition to your appointment as the president. What do you have to say about this?

We are living in a democratic setup where each citizen is entitled to their freedom of speech and expression, according to the Constitution, so everyone is free to say whatever they want. However, people should do so thoughtfully, based on some intellectual argument within the framework of law and order. I haven’t received any threat calls until now, even if I do I’m not afraid of anyone. I am an Indian Christian and I am proud of both parts of my identity.

What is your agenda for the upcoming sammelan?

I am looking forward to expressing my views and thoughts on topics such as secularism, the need for people across religions to work together in harmony, current economic issues and environment issues. These topics are close to my heart.

