e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fraudster arrested for duping labourer on pretext of arranging train tickets

Fraudster arrested for duping labourer on pretext of arranging train tickets

Accused met the Bihar native and claimed that he had links in the railway department and could arrange shramik special tickets for him to return to his native place

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused duped a Bihar native labourer of Rs 2,500.
The accused duped a Bihar native labourer of Rs 2,500.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Division number 1 police on Monday arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping a labourer of Rs 2,500 on the pretext of arranging tickets of shramik special trains started by government to send the migrant workers back to their native places.

Division number 1 station house officer (SHO) inspector Rajwant Singh said the accused has been identified as Vinay Kumar of New Kailash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal. He said a Kailash Nagar resident Muzaffar Alam, who hails from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, told them that he had applied online to return to his native state along with his 11 relatives and friends, but did not receive any confirmation about their journey. “On May 20, he came to Ludhiana railway station for inquiry. When he reached near Clock Tower Chowk, the accused met him and claimed that he had links in the railway department and could arrange tickets for the labourer to return to his native place. The accused took Rs 2,500 from the labourer and asked him to meet him on May 21 at the same place,” SHO Rajwant Singh said.

He also said that the labourer came to the Clock Tower Chowk the next day, but the accused was not there.

The accused was held when he was trying to dupe other labourers, the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In