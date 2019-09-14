Fresh notices to JNU election committee members

cities

Days after putting election committee members on notice for disclosing result trends of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls in defiance of a Delhi High Court order, the administration on Friday issued fresh notices, accusing them of interrupting administrative work during a protest on Wednesday.

The chairperson of the University’s Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC), Umesh Kadam, sent the notice, asking the election committee members to appear before him on Monday.

“This is with the reference of security report dated 12 September, 2019, against you regarding forcefully barging into room of Dean of students without permission and misbehaving, threatening and instigating students to assemble, indulging in gherao and interrupting office duties on 11 September 2019,” the notice read.

Terming it an attack on JNU’s independent election committee, a few students on Saturday evening held a protest on campus. “The GRC illegally called JNU EC members for enquiry. When JNU EC members went to submit their responses to GRC, JNU security stopped, harassed and intimidated them. What can be more farcical than this?” said All India Students Association (AISA) in a statement.

An EC member, who wished not to be named, said, “The GRC officials did not meet us when we went there to submit our response. They issued us show-cause notices late on Friday night. We received hard copies of the notice in our hostels around 11:45 last night.”

The JNUSU elections took place on September 6. The same day, while hearing two pleas filed by students —the first, seeking elections in accordance with rules laid by the Lyngdoh Committee and the second, challenging the rejection of a nomination for a councillor’s position— the Delhi high court restrained the university from declaring the results and notifying the new student council until further orders.

But the election committee on September 7 decided to go ahead with the counting and shared the trends. The committee, however, did not announce the final results and submitted it to the dean of students’ office in a sealed envelope on September 8 night.

