Friends ask for phone to play PUBG in Pune; youth attacked after refusal

pune

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:35 IST

A 19-year-old youth was attacked by his friends in Hadapsar on Sunday evening, for refusing to handover a phone in order to play PUBG, a mobile game.

The victim, identified as Sunil Mane (19), is a resident of Shingot Plaza in Hadapsar. According to the police, Mane refused to handover the mobile phone owned by Hemant Singh Rajput (24) to the accused Sunny Pandurang Londhe (18), in order to play the game.

A verbal duel broke out between the duo after which Londhe was joined by another friend, identified as Karan Wankhede (22) and two others, who attacked Mane.

Londhe hit Mane on the head with a knife, according to Hadapsar police. Mane, who was bleeding profusely was rushed to a local hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

“We have arrested Londe and Wankhede and are currently on the lookout for the other two,” said MD Patil, assistant police inspector (API), Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307, 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four at Hadapsar police station

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 21:35 IST