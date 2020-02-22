From our inbox: Pune Municipal Corporation should contain the stray menace, say readers

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:56 IST

Stray dogs are dangerous and attack residents and children (Stray dog population up from 40K to 3L in 10 yrs: govt survey, February 21). Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not taking the issue seriously. There should be zero tolerance against such problem. PMC should appoint a private agency to resolve the problem and spread awareness.

Anoop Panjwani

Tackling future cyber breaches

Cyber security is of prime importance for banks as well as customers (Coop banks upgrade to meet RBI deadline, February 22). Coop banks meeting the RBI deadline is good news, since a lot of cyber crimes are taking place, but banks are not prepared to deal with the same. This will give security to customers and banks will be equipped to tackle situations of cyber breach. Normal people have more faith in cooperatives as they offer higher interest rates and better services as compared to nationalised banks. In case of cyber crimes, it is always the common man who suffers. RBI has rightfully asked the banks to upgrade their cyber security measures and it is good that coop banks adhering to it.

Maya Hemant Bhatkar

Lack of facilities at Naidu hospital

It is very shocking that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Naidu Hospital, is the only government-infection control hospital in the city, (Naidu hosp in isolation for want of expertise to operate non-existent ICU, February 18). Despite this, the first response hospital for any infection outbreak is under equipped in terms of providing critical care. The hospital doesn’t have an intensive care unit ( ICU) or ventilation in place. Problem is hiring expert staff. This is a very serious matter and the PMC is not bothered about this. Why is the government playing with the lives of citizens. For better facilities, a public private partnership is must.

Anoop Panjwani