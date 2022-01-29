Gandhidham-Puri Express train catches fire near Maharashtra's Nandurbar station

A train coach of the Gandhidham-Puri Express on Saturday caught fire near Nandubar station in Maharashtra. The incident happened at around 10.35am, the western railways informed. The fire was doused in about an hour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At about 10.35hrs, Dy SS/Nandurbar informed Nandurbar Control that a fire was detected in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express while the train was entering Nandurbar station,” the railways ministry said in a statement.

“Immediately, a fire brigade was called. Fire extinguishers from the station and train (were) being used to douse the fire. Pantry car was separated from the train. All passengers are safe and sound,” the ministry noted.

The train comprises of total 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach.

The western railways further informed that the medical team and other paramedical staff were rushed to the site for relief operations. However, there have been no injuries, the railways said.

The fire has been extinguished and the overhead equipment supply for up and down lines on the route have been restored.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not clear as to what caused the fire and an investigation is underway.