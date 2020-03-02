Gang of police impostors busted in Ludhiana, two members held

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:48 IST

The Division number 4 police busted a gang of police impostors with the arrest of its two members here on Sunday. The accused, impersonating as CIA staff police personnel, used to extort money from chemists by threatening to implicate them in cases of selling intoxicants.

The accused told the police they got the idea from a Hindi movie, Special 26, and formed a gang to extort money from people. They used to target chemists and lottery stall owners.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Shimlapuri and Amandeep Kumar alias Deepa of Barota Road of Shimlapuri. Their two accomplices Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda and Happy are still at large.

The accused had extorted ₹2 lakh from Balwinder Singh, owner of the Mal Medical Store at Bahadurke Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand stated the police arrested accused Jagjit Singh from Bajwa Nagar following a tip-off.Deepa was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in Jalandhar on February 20 when he had gone there to extort money from a travel agent. The police have brought him from Jalandhar on production warrants, he said.

The ADCP added one of the accused used to pose as an inspector or a senior officer, while others impersonate as his juniors.

A case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Division number 4 police station. The accused are being interrogated.