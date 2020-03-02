e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Gang of police impostors busted in Ludhiana, two members held

Gang of police impostors busted in Ludhiana, two members held

The accused, impersonating as CIA staff police personnel, used to extort money from chemists by threatening to implicate them in cases of selling intoxicants

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two police impostors in Ludhiana police custody on March 2.
Two police impostors in Ludhiana police custody on March 2.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Division number 4 police busted a gang of police impostors with the arrest of its two members here on Sunday. The accused, impersonating as CIA staff police personnel, used to extort money from chemists by threatening to implicate them in cases of selling intoxicants.

The accused told the police they got the idea from a Hindi movie, Special 26, and formed a gang to extort money from people. They used to target chemists and lottery stall owners.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Shimlapuri and Amandeep Kumar alias Deepa of Barota Road of Shimlapuri. Their two accomplices Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda and Happy are still at large.

The accused had extorted ₹2 lakh from Balwinder Singh, owner of the Mal Medical Store at Bahadurke Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand stated the police arrested accused Jagjit Singh from Bajwa Nagar following a tip-off.Deepa was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in Jalandhar on February 20 when he had gone there to extort money from a travel agent. The police have brought him from Jalandhar on production warrants, he said.

The ADCP added one of the accused used to pose as an inspector or a senior officer, while others impersonate as his juniors.

A case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Division number 4 police station. The accused are being interrogated.

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities