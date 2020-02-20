e-paper
Gangrape victim alleges another sexual assault

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
A woman, who was allegedly gangraped in Unnao in 2017, claimed that another set of five people blackmailed and raped her repeatedly after promising to help her pursue the first case, the police said.

“The woman filed a case with the Bangarmau police on Thursday and the police have arrested one of the five accused,” said Unnao superintendent of police Vikrant Vir.

The police said the woman got married in 2012 and she alleged gang rape by her husband and two of his acquaintances in October 2017.

The husband is in jail since then.

The woman on Thursday filed a complaint, accusing five people — Navraj Singh, Anup Singh, Dileep Yadav, Vishwanarain Singh, and Satish of the same area — of rape.

In her complaint, she said they had met her in February 2018 and had assured her that they will contest her case in court and get her justice in 20 days.

They also took Rs 6,000 from her, she said.

The woman alleged that the five had persuaded her to put her thumb impression on a blank paper, and since then they had been raping her as a ‘blackmailing tactic’, according to the police.

The woman also alleged that the five men had been pressuring her to file a fake case of gang rape by two seers in the locality as the accused intended to extort Rs 4 lakh from the seers.

Vikrant Vir said: “One of the five accused named by her has been arrested. The others are absconding and the police will get a medical test done on the victim.”

