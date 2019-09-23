Garbh Sanskar: ‘Baby by choice, not by chance’

cities

RSS officials, ‘Mahanagar Sanchalak’ Vinod Bharti and ‘Vibhag Prachar Pramukh’ Dr Neeraj Singhal, recently shared a video with hundreds of their friends and relatives on the social media in which two girls -- eight-year-old Rashi and her four-year-old sister Kriya -- are seen fluently reciting Sanskrit ‘shlokas’ and ‘mantras’. Their mother appears in the video and claims that the girls are intelligent and wise because she and her husband followed ‘Garbh Sanskar’ (a set of rituals / practices) before she conceived and during the course of her pregnancy.

According to these office bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the video “exhibits the significance of ‘Garbh Sanskar’ -- a science that has existed in the country since ‘Vedic’ times”.

Las year in July, Bharti and Singhal (who is also an ‘Ayurvedacharya’) set up in Meerut what they describe as the first ‘Vedant Garbh Vigyan Evam Sanskar Kendra’ of western Uttar Pradesh. The tag line of their centre is: ‘Baby by choice, not by chance’.

Singhal said he received training from one of the eight ‘Garbh Vigyan Anusandhan Kendras’ functioning in Gujarat before he set up his own centre.

As reported by the Livemint in May 2019, these ‘kendras’ in Gujarat advocate a programme based on Ayurveda that guarantees couples the ‘perfect progeny’. In what seems to be their most striking claim, the ‘kendras’ also assure that they can “upgrade” and “repair” hereditary dysfunctional genes.

Under their programme, couples must adopt a regulated diet, drink medicinal concoctions and make yoga intrinsic to their lifestyle. The process also includes a ‘Sanskar Vidhi’ -- a three-stage ‘havan’ that is conducted over nine months.

“Garbh Sanskar exists in India since the ‘Vedic’ period. There are many instances recounted when mothers were blessed with babies of their choice following the wisdom received from sages,” said Bharti, supporting his claim with several incidents mentioned in the Hindu mythology.

Explaining further, he said, “In modern times, it is called genetic engineering, which has already proven its impact.”

“Since we set up the centre, more than a dozen couples from different sections of society have benefitted from our procedure,” he claimed.

PHASE-WISE PROGRAMME

According to Singhal, the process under ‘Garbh Sanskar’ begins three months before conception. “Thereafter, 37 weeks of gestation include diet suggestions to the expecting mother. We provide the mother a diet plan that is nutritious and ‘satvik’ (vegetarian),” he said.

The second phase of the ‘sanskar’ is ‘Naadi Siddhi’, said Singhal. “In this, mothers are advised to practise different types of ‘pranayams’ (breathing techniques) in accordance with their choice of progeny. They also recite ‘mantras’, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, ‘Durga Chalisa’, and listen to stories of valour of heroes like Shivaji and Maharana Pratap,” he said, adding that he even advised the women regarding what objects they should see and which ornaments, stones or metals they should wear.

“We also provide them music CDs. Most of these contain Indian classical music that creates a divine effect,” said Singhal, adding that the idea behind following the ‘sanskar’ was to elevate the baby’s intellectual, emotional and spiritual quotients.

‘GENE ENVIRONMENT CAN IMPACT FOETUS’

According to toxicologist and former vice-chancellor of the Bundelkhand University, Prof SVS Rana, gene environment can affect the unborn baby. “Gene environment interaction has a role to play. The psychological, physiological and genetic environment can have a cumulative effect on the foetus,” he told HT.

Bharti and Singhal are hoping that more couples will understand the benefits of this ‘Vedic science’ and adopt it “for building a strong India”.

“We are happy with the growing number of queries we receive about our ‘Garbh Sanskar’ centre without any publicity,” said Bharti.

He said that after the success of their centre, they were planning to introduce an “advanced form of Garbh Sanskar”.

“This will begin a year before the baby’s conception. For this, couples will have to follow ‘brahmcharya for shuddhikaran’ (celibacy for purification) of their bodies,” said Bharti.

He said it was about “making the bodies pure to call good souls into the womb”.

