Gautam Budh Nagar sets up testing camps for general public, asks for another 1L antigen kits

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:50 IST

NOIDA:

Aiming to check the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration set up testing camps for the general public at five places in the district on Friday. Testing will be done for four days, at five new locations, every day. The target for each day is to take samples of at least 3,000 persons for rapid antigen kits, the officials said.

On the first day of this drive, though, the district achieved more than 100% of its target; a total of 3,020 persons were tested through rapid antigen kits, of which 46 reported positive.

According to district magistrate Suhas LY, apart from 27,000 antigen kits received in earlier lots, requisition of another one lakh rapid antigen kits for the month of July has been sent to the government.

“The kits received in the earlier lots were spent during the 10-day surveillance in the district, which ended on July 12. As far as new requisitions are concerned, we have received 24,000 kits so far. We have started four-day surveillance camps in different localities. Every day, it will be held at five different places and we have set the target of taking samples of at least 3,000 persons in these camps,” he said.

The DM also said that now anyone can get tested at these camps.

“Even if somebody doesn’t have any symptoms of Covid-19, but wishes to be tested, it will be done without any delay. Of the 22,397 samples taken during the 10-day surveillance drive earlier this month, only 1,265 tested positive. It indicates that our positivity rate was 5.6% in that drive – which is 12th in the state,” he said.

The DM further said despite the rising number of positive cases, residents are ease with the administration’s efforts. “We have constituted many rapid response teams, who will help in identifying positive patients from different localities. In a meeting through video conferencing held on Wednesday, all residents’ associations appreciated the preventive and surveillance measures taken by the district administration,” he said.

The five camps were held at Stellar Kings road (Sector 50), Paras Season Society (Sector 168), Silver City (Sector 93), Krishna Apartments (Sector 61) and Pan Oasis apartments (Sector 70) on Friday. Five teams have been formed for this. The administration has also formed a mobile team which will be sent to different places in the district as and when required.

According to sources, the camps will be held in community centres (sectors 11 and 25), Amrapali Eden park (Sector 50), Sadarpur baraat ghar (Sector 44) and Cleo County (Sector 121) on Saturday. On Sunday, they will be held at Sector 45 opposite Shiv Mandir in Chhalera, Shahpur community centre in Sector 128, primary school in Rasoolpur in Sector 62, Mahagun Maestro in Sector 50 and Grand Omaxe in Sector 93B.

On July 20, the camps will be held in community centres of sectors 20 and 24, Chhijarsi baraat ghar in Sector 63, Mahagun Manor in Sector 50 and Gail apartment in Sector 62.