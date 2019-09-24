GDA ask erring project developers to register with Rera, list of non-compliant projects to be put up before authority

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:31 IST

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has issued notices and asked erring single-unit plot project developers to get their projects registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) within a month. The authority recently initiated a survey to find out properties on which flats were constructed over the sanctioned limit, and found about 1,900 extra flats constructed in three sectors of Indirapuram.

The officials said that the survey is going on in nine localities across the city. The authority, in January 2015, had allowed the construction of flats on single unit plot properties at Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden Extension 1, Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Shalimar Garden (Main), Pratap Vihar and Swarn Jayanti Puram.

“The survey has been conducted in Indirapuram and is also going on in other areas where more violations are bound to come to light. To those that have been revealed in the survey, we have sent notices and asked them to register their projects with the Rera. It is also a condition that projects with more than 500 square metres as plot area or with more than seven units constructed on them are to register themselves with the Rera,” Asheesh Shivpuri, the authority’s chief architect & town planner, said.

“The action of sealing and registering FIRs in case the seal is broken has already been taken by the authority against such projects. Once the survey is completed for other localities, similar action will follow,” he added.

After the extra constructions were found, the authority also initiated action against its officers and staff.

The authority will also make a list of projects that have not taken completion certificates and have also not formed residents’ welfare associations (RWAs)/apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in their respective projects.

“The list of projects, towers and flats has been compiled and will be put up before the Rera. The meeting with the Rera officials will also be attended by officials of various authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar. Some developers have projects in Ghaziabad as well as in Gautam Budh Nagar. We might share information of erring developers with all authorities so they can pressurise or take action against them to obtain completion certificates and form RWAs/AOAs,” Kanchan Verma, the authority’s vice-chairperson, said.

“At the Rera meeting, we will pursue officials to expedite the completion certificates’ process and also the process of the formation of RWAs/AOAs as per norms. There are three projects in Ghaziabad that we can truly say are presently stuck and two of these are also caught up in litigation,” she added.

The meeting with the Rera officials in Noida is scheduled for September 26.

According to the authority’s list, Ghaziabad has 141 projects,s comprising 1,106 residential towers that have 90,183 housing units. Of these, only 27 projects have obtained completion certificates. Of the 1,106 residential towers, the authority has identified 295 towers with 30,844 housing units which are partially complete.

The officials said that the list includes projects from 2010 to 2015.

