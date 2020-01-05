e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Get innovative to get pubic servants on the job, says Arun Wakhlu

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Innovation and public-private people partnership in the public sector can help public servants increase productivity, said Arun Wakhlu, founding chairman, Pragati Leadership, on Sunday.

He was speaking at the ‘Inspiring public servants in India for better services’, at SM Joshi auditorium.

“To make a difference we need to engage people who are compassionate about work in the public sector, it will reduce the stress and also make a difference in their contribution towards the country,” said Wakhlu.

Various interactive sessions were held during the event to help participants understand the importance of increased productivity at work in the public sector.

Wakhlu said, “The first thing we have to do with our administrators is expanding their vision towards work culture in our country. The moment a person or a public servant understands the big picture and his vision is clear then things start falling in place.”

“There is also a need to get involved civilian and defence pensioners in nation-building programmes and services,” added Wakhlu.

“If we all work together we can help in nation-building,” said Wakhlu.

