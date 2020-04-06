Ghaziabad MLAs in favour of partial lifting of lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:05 IST

Two days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to MLAs and MLCs through video conferencing and sought suggestions on the lifting of the 21-day nationwide lockdown on April 14, Ghaziabad MLAs are said they in favour of restrictions continuing partially.

Most of the MLAs are of the opinion that schools and educational institutions besides malls, multiplexes, restaurants and shops selling luxury items should continue to remain shut as they are likely to attract public gatherings which may prove detrimental to the ongoing efforts of fight the coronavirus spread.

“We are of the opinion that areas from where positive cases have emerged should continue to remain locked down for another 10 to 15 days so that the infection does not spread to other areas,” Sunil Sharma, Sahibabad MLA, said.

“Areas where people with a foreign travel history are residing as well as areas from where cases linked to Noida-based company, Ceasefire, have emerged should remain under surveillance. Weekly markets, schools and cinema halls should remain shut. Industrial units should be allowed to open but with strict enforcement of sanitisation and social distancing norms,” he said.

According to the state government, there are 305 Covid-19 cases in UP as on Monday.

Dr Manju Siwach, Modinagar MLA, said pockets from where positive cases have emerged should continue to be under lockdown for another 15-20 days and effective scanning of potential patients should continue.

“The public transport should open but not modes such as autos, e-rickdhaws, etc otherwise it will become very difficult to enforce social distancing. We can still wait for another month or so to visit malls, restaurants etc. Educational institutions including those related to higher education should remain closed for a further period of time,” she said.

Ghaziabad MLA Atul Garg said any decision regarding the lifting of the lockdown would need to be reviewed in another seven to eight days.

“For Loni, which is densely populated, more funds should be allotted to deal with anti-Covid-19 efforts. There are a large number of people who work in factories and we suggest that factories should be allowed to function so that people can resume their jobs and earn a livelihood. But the premises have to be sanitised thoroughly and social distancing should be maintained. Schools should remain closed for a further period,” Nand Kishor Gurjar, Loni MLA, said.

“I don’t think the present conditions are favourable for lifting the lockdown. In Loni, the health department and police have picked up about 125 people who went to attend religious congregations. The number of positive patients has increased as a result. The Delhi-Ghaziabad borders should be locked and police barricading should continue to check movement of people,” he said.

On Monday evening, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said during a press briefing that lifting the lockdown after April 14 may not be possible as sensitivity in the state has increased due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.