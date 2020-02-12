Ghaziabad municipal corporation gears up for ease of living survey

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:43 IST

After the Swachh Survekshan-2020 ended on January 29, officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation are now gearing up for the ‘ease of living index (EoLI) survey and the municipal performance index-2019, launched by the Union ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation.

In the last EoLI in 2018, Ghaziabad had ranked 46th of a total 111 cities.

The EoLI is aimed at providing holistic view of cities, beginning with services provided by local bodies, effectiveness of administration, outcomes generated through services in terms of liveability and the citizens’ perception of these outcomes.

With the municipal performance index 2019, the Ministry has sought to assess the performance of municipalities based on five enablers – service, finance, planning, technology and governance. These have been divided into 20 sectors which will be evaluated across 100 indicators.

“The initiative is for assessing the liveability in different cities and this would require feedback not only from the municipal corporation but also from other departments such as police, administration, health, and electricity, among others. The municipal corporation is the nodal department. The data which is being collected from different departments will be sent to the ministry by February 29,” AK Mishra, accountant and nodal officer from the municipal corporation, said.

In 2018, the Ghaziabad city was ranked 30th in terms of institutional sub index, 20th in terms of economic sub index and 33rd in physical sub index. The institutional sub index focuses on governance while the economic sub index focussed on local economy and employment.

The physical sub index focussed on housing, mixed land use, power supply, transportation, water supply, waste management and reduced pollution, which carried 45 points of a total of 100.

On the social sub index, the city stood 107th and the indicator focussed on identity and culture, education, health and safety & security issues.

“EoLI-2019 will help in assessment of ease of living of citizens across three pillars of quality of life, economic ability and sustainability. These are further divided into 14 categories across 50 different indicators,” an official said.

For EoLI 2019, the ministry for the first time has incorporated a citizen perception survey (30% of total marks). This will help in capturing the perception of citizens with respect to quality of life in their city. The survey is being carried out online and offline till February 29.

In the ongoing citizen perception survey, the Ghaziabad city is presently slotted in the 10th spot, behind Agra and Varanasi, which are on the top 10 list.