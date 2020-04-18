Ghaziabad: Woman tests positive for Covid-19 after delivery at private hospital, 28 sent to isolation

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:55 IST

A 25-year-old woman, who delivered at a private hospital in Nandgram on Thursday, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Ghaziabad. The woman, who tested positive on Saturday morning, is the first case of a new mother having just delivered testing positive for the virus in the district.

With the fresh case, the total count of Covid-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad stood at 30 till Saturday evening. Of the 30, at least seven had completed their treatment and had been discharged from different hospitals till date. In recent cases , recorded on April 14 and April 17, two resident doctors of Max Hospital, Vaishali, had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to officials, the woman is a resident of Kaila Bhatta locality, located close to MMG District Hospital.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that the source of the infection of the two doctors and the woman, whose reports arrived on Saturday morning, is yet to be traced.

“We received the report of the woman on Saturday morning. Her caesarian operation was conducted at a private hospital in Nandgram on April 16 and post delivery she tested positive for Covid-19. Her test was conducted through a private laboratory. We have added the case to our tally of positive patients. The baby girl will also be tested for the virus in a few days. Our teams have taken the mother and the child to our isolation facility,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that a decision will soon be taken on sealing the area where the woman lived in order to contain any infection.

“Our teams are trying to trace her contacts and trying to determine the source of the virus. She has seven primary contacts and 21 doctors and staff members of the private hospital who she came in touch with. All of them have been sent to isolation. Her other contacts near her place of residence are also getting traced. A list is being made but we are yet to find the source of infection,” CMO added.

The CMO added that before her delivery at Nandgram, the woman had also gone for consultation at a private medical college. “We have sent to isolation the doctor of the medical college for now. The doctor who took up her delivery had later assisted in one more delivery at a different hospital. So the doctor as well as the staff of the other hospital has also been sent to isolation. In all, 28 persons who came in contact with her during her treatment and otherwise have been sent to isolation so far,” CMO Dr Gupta added.

A staff member of the hospital in Nandgram, where the woman delivered, said, “The woman was showing symptoms of Covid-19, but her family was reluctant in telling us her medical or travel history. So, we informed the health department. She delivered a baby girl and both mother and child were taken to an isolation centre by the health department. Five of our staff members, who attended the woman, were also taken to the isolation centre.”

Across the state, officials said, the tally of Covid-19 positive patients stood at 869, reported from 49 districts. Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health), said that districts like Pilibhit, Hathras, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Bareilly have had no positive cases and all the patients admitted there were discharged after treatment.

“There are other districts where second round of testing is going on or patients are on the verge of getting discharged. But we have directed that surveillance and sanitization of different areas will continue so that no new cases surface in these areas. The primary affected districts are Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra and Saharanpur,” he added.

Across the state, at least 1,025 persons are still lodged in isolation wards and 1,0814 persons are in quarantine as of Saturday evening.

“We have also scaled the number of isolation beds in UP to 10,000 which are ready, and 15,000 beds are ready at different quarantine facilities,” Prasad added.