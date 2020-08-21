Girl, brother die as roof collapses after rain in Punjab’s Abohar town

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:27 IST

Bathinda: A 12-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Abohar town on Thursday night.

Police said the family of daily wager Rinku was asleep when the incident occurred at Jammu Basti.

The parents and their youngest child, Sahil, 8, were injured and undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Abohar.

The children who died were identified as Nisha and Aman. Sahil’s condition was stated to be serious.