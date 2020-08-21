e-paper
Home / Cities / Girl, brother die as roof collapses after rain in Punjab’s Abohar town

Girl, brother die as roof collapses after rain in Punjab’s Abohar town

Daily wager’s family was asleep when incident occurred; parents, youngest child hospitalised with injuries

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The youngest brother of the siblings is hospitalised in a serious condition in Abohar.
The youngest brother of the siblings is hospitalised in a serious condition in Abohar.(HT file)
         

Bathinda: A 12-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Abohar town on Thursday night.

Police said the family of daily wager Rinku was asleep when the incident occurred at Jammu Basti.

The parents and their youngest child, Sahil, 8, were injured and undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Abohar.

The children who died were identified as Nisha and Aman. Sahil’s condition was stated to be serious.

