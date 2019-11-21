Girl kills self after not being able to meet her father

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:06 IST

Gurugram A 15-year-old girl died after she allegedly hanged from a ceiling fan at her residence in a Palam Vihar village, police said on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. According to the police, the girl was under duress after coming to know that her mother had remarried and that her stepfather was not her biological father.

According to the police, the girl was a class 8 student and lived with her mother and stepfather, who work as daily wagers in the city. The incident took place around 6.30pm on Tuesday when her parents were out working.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said, “The girl’s relatives live in an adjacent room. When they came to her room, they saw her hanging from a fan with a stole around her neck. No suicide note was found.”

The girl’s mother had left her first husband as he was an alcoholic, the police said. “The girl, her father and mother used to live in Madhya Pradesh. However, when the girl was a three-year-old, the mother ran away with her to Gurugram. She then married another man and did not tell the girl that he was not her biological father,” the officer said.

Police said that the girl wanted to meet her biological father, but the mother did not know his whereabouts.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).