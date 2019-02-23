Girls who went missing from Patna shelter home found

The seven girls who had gone missing from a shelter home in Patna have been found, Bihar police said, adding that they were recovered from different parts of Darbhanga town.

“All the seven girls have been recovered from Darbhanga,” said director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey.

After fleeing from the shelter home, the girls had boarded train to Darbhanga. They have been recovered from different places in the town, he said.

Pandey said police had sounded an alert in the morning after it was found that they had gone missing from Children’s Home for Girls, Nazareth Hospital, Mokama, in Patna.

“Our officers and personnel across state immediately swung into action and ensured the girls safe recovery,” he added.

Five of the girls are witnesses of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual exploitation case, whose trial is to be held in a fast track court in Delhi’s Saket.

Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government was caught in the eye of a storm after the sensational exposure of Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape case by TISS which revealed that girls as young as seven to 17 years were sedated, drugged, raped and brutally tortured by influential businessman-cum-media house owner, Brajesh Thakur, who ran the home , and his guests.

Following the expose, the girls were rescued from the shelter home and shifted to Madhubani, Patna and Mokama based center for girls’ rehabilitation.

Police officials at the Patna home said the inmates managed to escape from the rear side of the campus after breaking open the window of the restroom. They later used dupatta to climb down the 10 feet boundary wall.

