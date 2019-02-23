Muzaffarpur shelter home: Demolition of top two floors begins again

The municipal corporation here has once again started demolishing the illegal portion of the building in Sahu Lane which housed the now infamous shelter home for women, many of whom were allegedly sexually exploited for years.

Municipal commissioner Sanjay Dubey said the second and third floors would be demolished since only G+1 had been approved by the Muzaffarpur Regional Development Authority in 2004 and the two floors were in violation of building byelaws.

Earlier, the authorities had to stop the demolition work after the Bihar Building Tribunal stayed the same on January 21, 2019 and directed to municipal commissioner to hear pleas filed by Asha Thakur, the wife of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case who is currently lodged in a jail in Punjab.

On February 21, the commissioner heard the pleas afresh and finally ordered to demolish second and thrid floors of the shelter home.

The municipal commissioner said the demolition process had begun again with the help of 10 more labourers hired privately. Manual demolition will continue but the process to select a construction agency for the job was under consideration, he said.

