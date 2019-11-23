e-paper
Gita Mahotsav begins at Kurukshetra, Haryana

Over 18,000 students from different schools of the district will be reciting 18 shoklas of Gita, aiming to create a world record.

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kurukshetra
International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, began at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, began at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Saturday.(ht photo)
         

The fortnight-long religious extravaganza, International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, began at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Saturday with the opening of the crafts mela.

The mela was inaugurated by Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said sermons of Gita will once again be chanted in the land of Mahabharata to spread its teachings.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party government spends several crores every year on this event. This year, several artistes, including Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehndi, Amisha Patel, Satinder Sartaaj and Abhijit Bhattacharya, are set to perform at the event.

Besides, over 18,000 students from different schools of the district will be reciting 18 shoklas of Gita, aiming to create a world record.

Other than that, state-level Gita Shlokaucacharan, Gita quiz contest, Gita speeches and other programmes will also be organised during this festival that will conclude on December 10.

