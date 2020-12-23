GLADA enlists 35 defaulter colonies, urges residents to stop buying plots

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:01 IST

With the realtors of 35 colonies situated in different parts of the district failing to meet the formalities and submit the pending fee, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) have put the names of the colonies in the list of defaulters and asked the revenue department to stop registry of land there.

The GLADA authorities said that they would be conducting a meeting with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ensure that no new power connection is issued in these colonies.

The officials said that the realtors had submitted the initial fee and got the licenses issued from GLADA but had failed to submit the rest of the amount, which runs in crores. A few of these colonies were established two decades back.

The colonies are situated in Dhandra village, Phullanwal village, Manssoran village, Jagraon, Khanna, among other areas.

GLADA’s additional chief administrator (ACA) Bhupinder Singh said, “GLADA has been issuing notices to the realtors but, they have failed to submit the pending amount. Now we have asked the revenue department to stop the registry of land in 35 such colonies. We will also be conducting a meeting with the PSPCL to ensure that no power connection is issued in these colonies.”

“ The list of defaulters has been uploaded on the GLADA website and residents have been urged not to purchase plots in these colonies. More colonies can be added to the list in the coming days if the realtors fail to pay the pending amount,” he added.

MC to snap sewer connections

The MC said that if the realtors fail to submit the pending amount in 15 days, the sewer connections of their colonies will be snapped.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that the sewer connections of many colonies whose colonizers had failed to pay the pending fee, are already attached with the MC lines, and MC will snap those if the defaulters failed to make the payment within 15 days.