Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.45 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 26.87 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 28.79 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 27.88 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 27.59 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 26.55 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.22 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 26.19 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 35.16 °C Light rain Delhi 31.48 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on June 27, 2024, is 25.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.45 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.