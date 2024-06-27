Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.45 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 27, 2024, is 25.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.45 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 28, 2024
|26.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|28.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|27.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|27.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|26.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.16 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.48 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy