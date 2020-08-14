e-paper
Home / Cities / Goodwin Jewellers case: Accused brothers in Mumbai Police’s custody

Goodwin Jewellers case: Accused brothers in Mumbai Police’s custody

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 03:28 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai Police have taken the custody of two directors of Goodwin Jewellers for investigation into six cases registered against them in the city.

The two directors, Sunilkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran, 45, and his brother Sudheerkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran, 43, were lodged in Thane jail after they were previously arrested by the Thane police in December for allegedly duping thousands of investors across Maharashtra to the tune of Rs25 crore.

Mumbai’s LT Marg police station is interrogating the two accused in three first information reports (FIRs) filed by Zaveri Bazaar-based jewellers claiming that the accused bought gold jewelry from them but did not pay them. The accused duped the three jewellers to the tune of nearly Rs7 crores.

