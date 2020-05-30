e-paper
Government-approved stores will soon be able to sell PPE in Maharashtra

Government-approved stores will soon be able to sell PPE in Maharashtra

May 30, 2020
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Now, protective gear for doctors will be available at select, government-approved medical stores in Mumbai and Thane. At present, Maharashtra has a manufacturing capacity of over 15,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) per day.

As per the instruction of the state government, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, all private clinics and medical setups must remain open during the lockdown. However, doctors have complained of lack of PPE, which offer essential protection from the virus. Taking note of this, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ensured the availability of PPE at select chemists. In Mumbai, 122 such shops have permission to sell PPE to doctors. There is no fixed rate for PPE, but would be priced at around Rs 1,000, said JN Mantri, joint commissioner, Maharashtra FDA.

“We have requested stores to charge reasonably and they have agreed. At present, we have started with Thane and Mumbai but will expand to other districts,” said Arun Unhale, commissioner, Maharashtra FDA.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the move. “Due to growing demand for PPE, traders are supplying it at a higher price to private hospitals. Many of them are not of adequate quality to ensure safety. But this new policy would be helpful for doctors,” said Dr Avinash Bhonwde, president, IMA Maharashtra.

The production of PPE in Maharashtra has increased by almost 15 times since March. From four manufacturers, the number has increased to 19, taking the total daily production of PPE to over 15,000.

“We have ensured that we have enough number of PPE for medical staffers in the state. Recently, after receiving complaints about poor quality of PPE, we raided a medical store in Pune,” said Mantri.

