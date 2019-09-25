‘Govt may sell onions at a lower prices from its buffer stocks’

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:57 IST

The government is considering various measures to check onion price hike.

The spike in prices of the kitchen staple has come at a time when assembly by-polls for a dozen seats are due next month.

Principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Nivedita Shukla Verma on Wednesday held a meeting with the department concerned to discuss the situation.

Authorities said the prices may come down in a day or two with arrival of fresh onion stocks from Nashik.

“The government may sell onions at a lower price from its buffer stocks through outlets at different places in cities. Action may also be initiated against traders, who are suspected of hoarding onions,” said SB Sharma, director, horticulture, who was at the meeting.

A decision would be taken after analysing all the factors, he said.

“The government has called a meeting with the departments concerned, including the Mandi Parishad, on Thursday to identify reasons for the price hike and explore options to curb it,” he added.

Sluggish supply of onions from Maharashtra and MP due to heavy rains damaging the crop in these states is said to be the main reason for the rise in retail prices.

Sources did not rule out the possibility of traders hoarding onions in view of the festival season.

Gyanendra Tiwari of Tiwari Trading Company in Dubagga, said: “Onion prices have shot up due to demand-supply gap.”

On Wednesday, prices fell by Rs 10 per kg after extra trucks of onions arrived here. “But the prices could have gone up further had more supply not reached. The prices could still go up tomorrow if the supplies are affected again,” he pointed out.

Onion prices have shot up in various states simultaneously and the Centre is also taking steps to contain prices by opening the buffer stocks for states. “If needed, UP may also procure onions from the Central buffer stock and sell the commodity for Rs 20-25 per kg through public distribution shops etc,” said sources.

