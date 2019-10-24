Govt scraps fee for diya makers, sellers; potters cheer

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:27 IST

This Festival of Lights is set to spread a warm glow – at least in the homes of thousands of potters and traditional artisans – with the government deciding to exempt artisans selling earthen lamps from tehbazari fees.

Tehbazari fees is the fee taken from artisans to set up make-shift shops to sell their products at pre-decided locations for fixed amounts, officials said.

They said that this Diwali the government wishes to promote the sale of eco-friendly earthen lamps and provide relief to thousands of potters and sellers whose entire families are involved in its manufacture and trade.

“An order to this effect has been issued by principal secretary (panchayati raj) Anurag Srivastava on October 22 and copies have been sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and district Panchayat officers, across the state,” an official said, requesting anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The order, a copy of which is in possession of HT, says that this is a step forward from the March 2013 government order, which ended the practice of tehbazari at weekly haats (markets) organised on Zila Panchayat, Gram Panchayat and private land in the interest of weaker sections of society, small farmers, artisans and shopkeepers.

The principal secretary has ordered all officials concerned to ensure strict compliance of these provisions at all levels.

The state government’s move comes at a time when hand-made earthen lamps are facing a tough competition from fancy Chinese-made lamps and those made from other materials.

The government’s order is also expected to give a fillip to the declining trade in earthenware. Declining trade numbers have also resulted in fewer artisans taking up the manufacture and sale of earthenware. Hours of labour and the lack of availability and affordability of suitable clay required to make diyas were other deterrents for potters in UP.

“It’s a welcome step of the state government and every potter will be grateful. But the state government needs to do much more if we are to continue with our ancestor’s trade,” said Shivraj Prajapati, a potter involved in making ‘diyas’ in Prayagraj.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:27 IST