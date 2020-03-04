Govt taking steps to improve education, employability standards: Jere 

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:01 IST

Pune: The government is making efforts to make education student-centric,” said Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer (CIO), ministry of human resource development (HRD). The official was speaking at the NHRD Pune chapter’s 6th learning and development summit held at Fergusson College amphitheatre on Wednesday.

The theme of the summit this year is “Re-imagining learning and Development”.

“HR people blame the education system and colleges for not getting good talent. So, we are making changes to improve the quality of human resource through HRD ministry. Eighty lakh students graduate as engineers every year, but their employability rate is less. We have to solve the problem as government, as a society and as an industry.” Jere said.

According to Jere, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has come up with a compulsory internship policy and help is sought from companies.

“The draft National Education Policy presented to the parliamentary committee will be cleared and implemented across the country soon. It’s quite a revolutionary policy and we are working to ensure improvement in the cognitive, problem solving and design skills of students. The need of the hour is to include personalise learning and adaptive learning in the education system.”

The one-day summit saw four sessions on topics, including fast tagging organisations, future proofing self, learning and development and the ecosystem, developing full stack employees and focus on humans in the artificial intelligence era.

Aman Rajabali, vice-president of NHRD Pune chapter; Anand Khot, summit director; Mahesh Athavale, vice-chairman, governing body and council of Deccan Education Society (DES); NT Rao, vice-chancellor of MIT World Peace University and DP Singh senior advisor of Total Brain and HR Policy Association of India were present at the inaugural session.