Govt will crackdown on black marketeers of masks, gloves: Yogi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:24 IST

LUCKNOW The state government will crackdown on black marketeers of masks, gloves and gowns, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday after inspecting the control room at the health directorate.

“We are making efforts to stop coronavirus in ‘Stage II’ itself, which is the present stage in the state. The state government has taken all steps as per the advisory by the government of India. Prevention is better than cure and awareness is the key,” said the chief minister.

He said that hoardings have come up in all districts and in rural areas also at the 60,000 gram panchayats, 1,58,000 basic education schools, PHCs and hospitals for awareness.

Giving details, the CM said training of 4,000 doctors and ASHA and anganwadi workers has been done and schools are closed till March 22. “We will review the closure on March 20,” he said.

Dealing with the virus in epidemic category, orders have been issued in GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Agra Lucknow and seven other districts in border areas to keep picture halls and multiplexes closed and that no mass gathering will be allowed.

“We have adequate stock of masks, gloves and gowns. Everybody does not need mask. Only those who are infected or suspected to be infected or the medical teams attending the patients need them. Hence, there should be no panic,” the CM said.

He said that the control room will be improved and made of permanent nature as different viruses trouble people from time to time.