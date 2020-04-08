Greater Noida golfer sells trophies to contribute to PM-Cares fund, earns accolades from PM Modi

cities

Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, has donated Rs 4.30 lakh towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund set up by PM Narendra Modi to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. Interestingly, the 15-year-old golfer raised the amount by selling his 102 trophies which he had won in the past several years.

Bhati has earned accolades from PM Modi for his contribution to the PM-Cares Fund. “This wonderful feeling of Indian citizens is the greatest support for the country as it fights novel coronavirus,” the PM tweeted on Tuesday night while praising the young golfer.

Bhati, a three-time world junior gold champion, sold all his trophies to relatives and his father’s friends to raise the money. His trophies included three world junior golf championship titles and a national championship.

The golf protege revealed that he was inspired to raise the fund from his grandmother, who has also donated Rs 2 lakh in PM-Cares Fund.

“I thought if my grandmother can donate her pension, then I should also do something. So, I decided to sell my trophies to raise funds. I have given away my 102 trophies to raise Rs 4.3 lakh and donated the same to PM-Cares. I feel to do more as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires to work for the country selflessly,” said Bhati, a class 10 student of a private school in Greater Noida.

Bhati has brought laurels for the family and the country since his early age. He defeated Taiwan’s Jeremy Chen to win the FCG Callaway Junior World Golf Championship 2019 in Palm Desert, California in July last year. Out of 637 golfers from 40 countries that participated in the tournament, Bhati secured the first position with a total of 199 strokes in the three-day final.

Bhati has been playing golf for about eight years now. Until now, he has participated in a total of 150 tournaments out of which he has won 110, he said.

The junior golf champion’s father Boby Bhati is proud of what his son has done off the turf.

“We are proud of him. After his grandmother donated her pension, Arjun said I want to do my bit to fight Covid-19,” said Boby Bhati, whose father was an army officer.